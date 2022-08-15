There is also now an embargo on home tickets as Wednesday are close to selling out their allocation of approximately 3,800 - fans purchasing online will need to have been registered on the Posh system before 15th August.
The club have also listened to feedback from supporters following the opening home fixture of the season against Morecambe when the London Road End, complete with rail seating, was used for the first time, and while changes are made, the stand has been capped via its capacity.
As the capped capacity has now been reached, no more tickets are available for this area of the stadium, but tickets remain in the Meerkat Stand and the North Stand. The club are working with the relevant authorities to implement the changes that are required and will keep supporters up to date on the progress.