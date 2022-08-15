Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safe staning in the London Road End.

There is also now an embargo on home tickets as Wednesday are close to selling out their allocation of approximately 3,800 - fans purchasing online will need to have been registered on the Posh system before 15th August.

The club have also listened to feedback from supporters following the opening home fixture of the season against Morecambe when the London Road End, complete with rail seating, was used for the first time, and while changes are made, the stand has been capped via its capacity.