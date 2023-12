Peterborough United have rearranged their League One local derby fixture with Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium for Tuesday, March 5 (7.45pm).

Action from Northampton Town v Posh from earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 6, but Posh will be in the third round FA Cup action against Leeds United over that weekend.

The match now falls for Posh between a home game with Exeter City on Saturday March 2 and an away date at Burton on March 9.