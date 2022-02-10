Peterborough United v Manchester City FA Cup date is set and the club have increased prices for the game with a big rise on normal admission rates for non season ticket holders

A queue at the Posh ticket office.

The match will take place on Tuesday, March 1 with a 7.15pm kick off and will be screened live on ITV.

Season ticket holders can purchase their ticket for £32. The prices are the same for seats and the London Road terrace.

Manchester City fans will occupy the DESKGO Stand only which leaves just over 10,500 tickets available for Posh supporters. Posh fans will be able to purchase tickets in A and B of the Main Stand. The capacity for the match is around 13,200.

Prices: Season ticket holders (non season ticket holders): ADULT: £32, (£42), SENIOR 65+ £28, (£38), Under 22 £28 (£38), Under 18s £22 (£30).

Normal matchday adult price for seats is £30 or £28 if purchased in advance. Terrace tickets are £26 and £24.

The prices have been set with the agreement of Manchester City. Away fans must purchase their tickets from City.

First priority will be given to season ticket holders and those with 230 Priority Points or more. Season ticket holders will have their seat/terrace position reserved until Thursday 17th February at 5pm. There are approximately 6,000 people in this category.

From Thursday 17th February, supporters with 100 Priority Points or more will be able to purchase a ticket (one per person).

Priority will then be given to supporters that have purchased an adult, senior or under 22 ticket for the Sky Bet Championship fixture with Reading AND the forthcoming fixture with Hull City. This again will be one ticket per person.

Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale to those on the club’s database registered before 10th February (one per person) from 10am on Monday 21st February.

Tickets will be on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. To check your priority points, login to your online account at login.theposh.com making sure you have linked your ticketing account. When purchasing multiple tickets at the same time, make sure you assign the fan with correct privileges to each ticket.

Season ticket holders will be able to book their reserved seat/terrace space by logging in and visiting www.eticketing.co.uk/theposh/MyAccount/ReservedSeats. If purchasing for more than one season ticket holder at the same time, you will need to make sure they are added to your friends and family with manage permissions.

All supporters will be issued either a physical ticket or an e-ticket/digital ticket. Access will not be added to season cards for this game.

Sale details

10am, Monday 14th February: Season Ticket Holders & 230 priority points or more: 1 per season ticket holder/person

9am, Thursday 17th February: 100 priority points or more, 1 per person

9am, Friday 18th February: Bought a home ticket for Reading and Hull (Adult, Senior or U22) 1 per person

10am, Monday 21st February: General Sale (registered before 10th February) 1 per person

Season Ticket Holders

Non-Season Ticket Holders

A

Caroline Hand Executive Suite (Season ticket holders)

Tea, Coffee & Cakes + Match Day Programme

ADULT

£50

SENIOR 65+/U22

£45

