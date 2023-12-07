Peterborough United v Leeds United will not be shown live on TV and Posh chairman is certain to be annoyed by the selected games
TV companies have again shown little imagination with their picks as, although showing Arsenal v Liverpool, Sunderland v Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic v Manchester United is understandable, they are also preferring to show dour Premier League teams Crystal Palace and Everton in action against each rather than free-scoring Posh and Leeds.
Spurs at home to Burnley and Middlesbrough at home to Aston Villa will also be broadcast live which will irritate Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who made his feelings known about how live matches are selected on his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast this week.
Posh will now soon be able to disclose their ticketing plans for the Leeds game soon.