Peterborough United’s mouthwatering FA Cup third round tie at home to Leeds United will not be shown live on TV.

Darragh MacAnthony: Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

TV companies have again shown little imagination with their picks as, although showing Arsenal v Liverpool, Sunderland v Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic v Manchester United is understandable, they are also preferring to show dour Premier League teams Crystal Palace and Everton in action against each rather than free-scoring Posh and Leeds.

Spurs at home to Burnley and Middlesbrough at home to Aston Villa will also be broadcast live which will irritate Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who made his feelings known about how live matches are selected on his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...