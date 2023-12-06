"Do we really need to watch Arsenal v Liverpool when they probably won’t field their first teams anyway?

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is delighted with a third round FA Cup draw which sees Peterborough United entertain Championship high-fliers Leeds United early in the new year.

Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​MacAnthony is already licking his lips at the prospect of a great game between two free-scoring, entertaining teams in front of a full house at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But the Posh co-owner wants more. He wants the game to be televised ahead of all-Premier League clashes and matches involving cash-rich clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the match details relating to the visit of Leeds – the match date, ticket prices, a ticket sale policy – will be announced once the TV companies have picked their live games, probably by the end of the week.

Arsenal v Liverpool is the pick of the third round ties, while a mouthwatering local derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United is also certain to be broadcast live.

"It’s a great draw for us, and one we could win” MacAnthony enthused on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Leeds are a big club, they play great football like us and their fans travel in huge numbers.

"We will get a 13,500 full house and hopefully Leeds will rest a few players after their busy festive programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our manager is happy with the draw as well, although it’s not the best for him as Leeds fans always give him plenty of stick!

"We should make a few quid from a full house, but if we can get it on the TV that would be even better.

"The TV companies need to show some imagination with the matches they pick to show live.

“It would be good if they stopped feeding the rich and looked after the paupers who need the money rather than clubs like Wrexham who turn over £17 million to £20 million every year anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No Premier League teams should be live unless they are playing teams from League One or below. Championship v Premier League is no good either as Championship clubs get six to seven times the amount of money clubs like ours get.

"In fact they should seed the competition. They should give the lower ranked team the choice of venue.

"We spend so much time in football arguing about nonsense when it would so easy just to sort the FA Cup out. It’s just common sense really.

"Do we really need to watch Arsenal v Liverpool when they probably won’t field their first teams anyway?

"It’s just denying clubs who could really do with £100k.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are third in the Championship and the second highest scorers in the division with 34 goals.

But MacAnthony doesn't expect his young side to be overawed by the occasion in the new year.

"Coming from behind to get something at Stevenage ticked a box for me,” MacAnthony added. “We were fearless for such a young team.

"I don’t believe the current team would have choked and gone under at Hillsborough last season like an experienced side did. They’d probably have gone there and won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Posh last met Leeds in a Championship fixture at Elland Road which finished in a 1-1 draw after Dwight Gayle had given the visitors a half-time lead.