Peterborough United will host Leeds United in their third round FA Cup tie on Sunday, January 7 (2pm kick off).

Action from Posh v Leeds in 2012. Photo: Paul Franks

​The all-ticket tie has been pushed back a day to lead a highlights programme on the BBC

Posh will now have six days to prepare for the tie which is expected to take place in front of a capacity 13,500 crowd.

Posh finish a busy festive programme with a League One game at Derby County of New Year’s Day. That match is live on Sky Sports.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office for supporters with 100 or more priority points. Those supporters will have until 10am on Friday, December 15 to obtain their ticket with supporters with 50+ priority points able to purchase their ticket from 10am.

Posh season ticket holders will have their seats reserved until 10am on Tuesday, December 19. It is one ticket per person/account. Tickets will go on general sale from 10am.

Leeds United supporters will be accommodated in the Deskgo Stand and the away section of the North Stand with an allocation of approximately 4,000.

The usual Posh matchday admission prices apply, although there are no free tickets for under 12s.

Ticket prices have a £2 saving on adult tickets, seniors and under 24s if purchased during the Early Bird period.