Close to ​11,000 tickets for the third round FA Cup tie between Peterborough United and Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, January 7 have been sold.

The FA Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Capacity for the all-ticket match is expected to be set at around 12,750 with 4,000 Leeds fans set to attend.

The number of tickets sold so far include those purchased by Leeds fans.

Posh have already seen cup cash rolling as there is a £30,000 fee from the BBC for headlining a highlights programme.

Corporate hospitality also sold out quickly.

"Demand has been through the roof,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony enthused.

"It’s one of the best ties we could have been given. Leeds are bigger and better supported than many Premiership clubs.