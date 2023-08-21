Action from Peterborough United v Derby County last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Rams are close to selling out their entire 4,000 allocation.

Home tickets can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans can watch the Carabao Cup second round tie at Portsmouth on Tuesday, August 29 for as little as £10.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Posh fans will be accommodated in the Milton End behind the goal. Match day prices rise by £2.

Prices: Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £10, Seniors 65+: £8, Under 23s: £8, Under 18s: £5, Under 14s: £1, Disabled: £7Non-seaon ticket holders: Adults: £12, Seniors 65+: £10, Under 23s: £10, Under 18s: £5, Under 14s: £1. Disabled: £7

Posh are also at Portsmouth for a League One game on Saturday, September 2.

Again there is a matchday price rise of £2.