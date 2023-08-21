News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Peterborough United v Derby County is an all-ticket match and ticket details for two trips to Portsmouth

Peterborough United’s League One clash with Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday is now an all-ticket match.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Action from Peterborough United v Derby County last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Action from Peterborough United v Derby County last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Action from Peterborough United v Derby County last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Rams are close to selling out their entire 4,000 allocation.

Home tickets can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh fans can watch the Carabao Cup second round tie at Portsmouth on Tuesday, August 29 for as little as £10.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Posh fans will be accommodated in the Milton End behind the goal. Match day prices rise by £2.

Most Popular

Prices: Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £10, Seniors 65+: £8, Under 23s: £8, Under 18s: £5, Under 14s: £1, Disabled: £7Non-seaon ticket holders: Adults: £12, Seniors 65+: £10, Under 23s: £10, Under 18s: £5, Under 14s: £1. Disabled: £7

Posh are also at Portsmouth for a League One game on Saturday, September 2.

Again there is a matchday price rise of £2.

Prices (in advance): Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 23s: £1, Under 18s: £10, Under 14s: £5, Ambulant Disabled: £17, Wheelchair Disabled: £16

Related topics:Derby CountyPortsmouthLeague OneTickets