Peterborough United’s EFL Trophy match with Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium will go ahead on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

A pitch inspection will take place.

It took two pitch inspections today before the playing surface was passed as fit to play on.

The eventual winners of the tie will move into the quarter finals of the competition and face one of the three remaining teams in the Southern Section; Brighton U21s, Wimbledon and Wycombe.