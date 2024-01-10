News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United v Crawley Town goes ahead

Peterborough United’s EFL Trophy match with Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium will go ahead on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT
It took two pitch inspections today before the playing surface was passed as fit to play on.

The eventual winners of the tie will move into the quarter finals of the competition and face one of the three remaining teams in the Southern Section; Brighton U21s, Wimbledon and Wycombe.

The draw for the area semi-finals is live on Sky Sports News on Friday at 6.30pm.

