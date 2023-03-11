Peterborough United v Cheltenham seet to go ahead after pitch inspection
Peterborough United’s pitched has passed a precautionary pitch inspection ahead of the meeting with Cheltenham Town on Saturday.
By Ben Jones
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 10:12am
Match referee Alan Young inspected the playing surface at 10am on Saturday.
The Posh pitch has been covered for most of this week with snow falling and temperatures in Peterborough falling to -5 overnight.
There are no further pitch inspections planned.