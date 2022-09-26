Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action against Cambridge United in a 2019 EFL Trophy tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The game is now an all-ticket affair with Posh reporting over 8,500 tickets have been sold already with limited availability already in certain areas of the ground.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides in a Football League match since 2001.

With Cambridge close to selling out their allocation in the DESKGO Stand, an embargo is now in place for any supporters purchasing online (you must be registered on the club’s system prior to September 13).