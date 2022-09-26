Peterborough United v Cambridge United is heading towards a sell-out crowd
Peterborough United’s eagerly-awaited local derby against Cambridge United on Saturday, October 29 could be watched by a capacity crowd at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Monday, 26th September 2022, 6:08 pm
The game is now an all-ticket affair with Posh reporting over 8,500 tickets have been sold already with limited availability already in certain areas of the ground.
It will be the first meeting between the two sides in a Football League match since 2001.
With Cambridge close to selling out their allocation in the DESKGO Stand, an embargo is now in place for any supporters purchasing online (you must be registered on the club’s system prior to September 13).
Any newly registered Posh fans should contact the ticket office on [email protected] to get permissions added to your account.