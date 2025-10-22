Peterborough United v Blackpool should be a cracker according to the managers! Past matches, current form, big match odds

It should be feast of open attacking football at the Weston Homes Stadium when Peterborough United host Blackpool in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, if one can believe the words coming from the mouths of managers.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson remains dedicated to an expansive style even though his players don’t seem to have received the mamo this season. Posh are actually the lowest scorers in the division with just nine goals in 12 outings.

And new Blackpool boss Ian Evett sple very positively about his approach at his unveiling this week. The former Blackpool player and Bolton Wanderers boss said: “It’s incredibly emotional to return here and to be given this opportunity. I know first-hand what this club and its supporters can achieve together. We all want to see fearless attacking football where Bloomfield Road is a really tough place for any team to play.”

Blackpool, who are bottom and the only side below Posh in the table, have scored just 11 goals in 13 outings so it would be quite the transformation if Evatt could get them scoring straight away.

Former Posh loanee Hayden Coulson could return to action for Blackpool at London Road. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

CURRENT FORM

Blackpool have beaten just Huddersfield (3-2) and Barnsley (1-0) in League One matches this season and they were both at Bloomfield Road. ‘The Seasiders’ have yet to win pick up a point on the road having lost all six away games so far, although they lost just 1-0 at high fliers Bradford City and Stockport County in their last two outings. Last weekend they conceded a 102nd minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Wycombe, a goal that sent them to the bottom of the table.

SQUAD STRENGTH

Blackpool have injury issues. George Honeyman, James Husband, Danny Imray, Hayden Coulson, Dale Taylor and Niall Ennis have all missed games recently, but former Posh loanee Coulson and experienced midfielder Honeyman could return on Saturday. Centre-back Michael Ihiekwe was forced off on a stretcher last weekend with a neck injury, but he is expected to be okay for the Posh game. Midfielder Albie Morgan limped off at half-time in that game.

Ennis the club’s top scorer with three goals. Flying winger CJ Hamilton and striker Ashley Fletcher have been among the goals recently.

PAST MATCHES

Joel Randall scored twice as Posh won this fixture 5-1 under the London Road lights last season. Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones also scored.

Posh have won 12 and lost seven of 21 Football League meetings with Blackpool at London Road. Blackpool came from behind to win 2-1 with a last-minute goal in this fixture in February 2024 after Hector Kyprianou had given Posh a half time lead.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 13-10 to win on Saturday with Sky Bet, while Blackpool are 13-8 and the draw is 9-4. Posh are now 4-5 third favourites for relegation behind Burton and Exeter City with the same firm. Blackpool are 6-4 to go down.

REFEREE

Sam Mulhall will take charge of just his second League One match at Posh on Saturday.