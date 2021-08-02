Peterborough United update on Conor Coventry, Siriki Dembele and Dan Gyollai

Conor Coventry. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Fry admitted Posh did show an interest in the 21 year-old defensive midfielder, but stopped short of making a bid due to cost.

Fry also dismissed weekend suggestions in a national newspaper that Championship rivals Bournemouth, Stoke and Fulham are chasing Posh winger Siriki Dembele

“Conor has been playing in West Ham’s first team all summer,” Fry stated. “He’s a good player and we were thinking of bidding, but then we found out how much it would cost so it’s not on at the moment.

“We do have three or four deals on the go at the minute. but getting them over the line is proving difficult.

“As for Siriki I suspect that’s his agent trying to drum up interest. I’ve heard nothing from any of those clubs. Fulham have been interested in Siriki for a while, but I’ve had no contact from them recently.”#