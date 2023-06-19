News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United unlikely to be interested in Northern Ireland winger

It seems highly unlikely Peterborough United would be interested in Northern Ireland international winger Conor McMenamin...unless there’s been a sudden shift in the club’s recruitment policy.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jun 2023, 06:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 06:55 BST
Conor McMenamin (right) in action for Northern Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.Conor McMenamin (right) in action for Northern Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
Conor McMenamin (right) in action for Northern Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Glentoran star McMenamin, who has three senior Northern Ireland caps, was linked with Posh by the ‘Football Insider’ website over the weekend,

But he’s 27 and Posh are committed to building a squad of younger footballers for the 2023-24 campaign.

Posh are also well stocked for wingers even if Joe Ward is set to leave London Road this summer.

Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku are set to be first-choice wide players next season unless the latter is deployed in the ‘number 10’ role. Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall and Harrison Burrows can also operate in wide areas.

Posh were also impressed with the form of a young wide player in under 21 matches towards the end of last season as a trialist.

League One rivals Leyton Orient and Northampton Town are also interested in McMenamin according to ‘Football Insider’

Posh have yet to make a signing since the end of last season, but did place nine players on the transfer list.

