Peterborough United Under 23s latest: Premier League opposition in cup quarter-final and a Tuesday league game at the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United will host Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League Under 23 Cup quarter-final.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:33 am
Joe Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, April 10 (2pm kick off).

Admission is free for season tickets holders with tickets available for non-season ticket holders at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (senior citizens and under 18s).

The game will be streamed on Posh+ with commentary with match passes available for £3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Posh thumped Charlton 6-2 in a last-16 tie when Joe Taylor bagged a hat-trick leading to his elevation into the first-team squad.

Posh under 23s welcome Charlton Athletic to the Weston Homes Stadium for a league match today (March 22, 1pm) with season ticket holders able to watch the action free of charge.

Admission for non-season ticket holders is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (senior citizens/under 18s). The game will be streamed live on Posh+ (with commentary) with passes available for £3.

Posh lost 3-1 at Barnsley in an under 23 game at the weekend. Charlie O’Connell equalised for Posh midway through the second half, but the hosts scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

Premier LeagueJoe TaylorCharlton