Peterborough United Under 23s latest: Premier League opposition in cup quarter-final and a Tuesday league game at the Weston Homes Stadium

Joe Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, April 10 (2pm kick off).

Admission is free for season tickets holders with tickets available for non-season ticket holders at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (senior citizens and under 18s).

The game will be streamed on Posh+ with commentary with match passes available for £3.

Posh thumped Charlton 6-2 in a last-16 tie when Joe Taylor bagged a hat-trick leading to his elevation into the first-team squad.

Posh under 23s welcome Charlton Athletic to the Weston Homes Stadium for a league match today (March 22, 1pm) with season ticket holders able to watch the action free of charge.

Admission for non-season ticket holders is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (senior citizens/under 18s). The game will be streamed live on Posh+ (with commentary) with passes available for £3.