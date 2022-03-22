Peterborough United Under 23s latest: Premier League opposition in cup quarter-final and a Tuesday league game at the Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United will host Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League Under 23 Cup quarter-final.
The match will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, April 10 (2pm kick off).
Admission is free for season tickets holders with tickets available for non-season ticket holders at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (senior citizens and under 18s).
The game will be streamed on Posh+ with commentary with match passes available for £3.
Posh thumped Charlton 6-2 in a last-16 tie when Joe Taylor bagged a hat-trick leading to his elevation into the first-team squad.
Posh under 23s welcome Charlton Athletic to the Weston Homes Stadium for a league match today (March 22, 1pm) with season ticket holders able to watch the action free of charge.
Admission for non-season ticket holders is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (senior citizens/under 18s). The game will be streamed live on Posh+ (with commentary) with passes available for £3.
Posh lost 3-1 at Barnsley in an under 23 game at the weekend. Charlie O’Connell equalised for Posh midway through the second half, but the hosts scored twice in the final 10 minutes.