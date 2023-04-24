Kai Corbett scored for Posh Under 21s in a 3-2 victory over Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travelled to Bearwood Park to face Reading and came away with a 3-2 victory thanks to goals from a trialist, Kai Corbett and James Dornelly.

Posh were forced into a change after just five minutes when forward Lewis Darlington had to be replaced by Reuben Marshall.

Posh recovered to take the lead after 16 minutes after a good move down the right, which ended in Ben Mensah backheeling to the trialist to take a touch a curl an effort into the far corner.

Just five minutes later, Reading pulled level thanks to a Louie Holzman header from a free-kick .

The game was level at the break but not before Dornelly and Sam Dreyer came close to beating the home keeper with from a Corbett free-kick.

Corbett was in the thick of the action again in the second half where he saw a shot hit the post and a free-kick tipped onto the bar before being presented with the chance to score from the spot in the 74th minute when Marshall was bundled over in the box. He smashed his effort straight down the middle.

He then provided the free-kick that was lashed in by Dornelly to put Posh 3-1 up with five minutes to go.

With a minute on the clock, the hosts pulled one back but Posh held on for the victory that keeps them eighth.

Posh: Laycock, Mensah (Fox), Dornelly, Chiha, Thomas, Dreyer, Trialist, Titchmarsh (Challinor), Darlington (Marshall), Van Lier, Corbett