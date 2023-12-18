Peterborough United conceded three goals in the opening 20 minutes on the way to heavy defeat in the Professional Development Under 21 League fixture at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Gabe Overton (left) scored for Posh Under 21s in Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were overwhelmed in the early stages at the DW Stadium as Harry McHugh scored from a 25 yard free kick after 11 minutes, Abdi Sharif netted from close range on 18 minutes and 60 seconds later Max McMillan also struck from inside the penalty area.

To their credit Posh kept battling, but rarely looked like building on Friday’s fine 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Harry Titchmarsh struck the bar from 25 yards before Gabe Overton did pull a goal back two minutes before the break after a cross from Kai Corbett and an attempt at goal from one of two trialists which was saved.

But Wigan promptly marched down the end to score a fourth goal before half-time with McMillan again the man on target.

Posh sent on Friday’s matchwinner David Kawa at the break and he soon had a reasonable penalty claim waved away.

Kawa also saw a decent shot deflected to safety before Wigan added a fifth goal on the counter attack through Joe Adams on 62 minutes.

Corbett just shot over the bar late on before a handsome home win was confirmed.