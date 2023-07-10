Benjamin Arthur scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

As the senior side were thrashing Stamford AFC 7-1, the youngsters – a mic of under 21s and under 18s – were winning 4-0 at Whittlesey Athletic of Thurlow Nunn Division One North.

Highly-rated teenage central defender Benjamin Arthur, fresh from England Under 18 duty, scored as did Gabe Overton, Josh Marcon and an as yet unnamed trialist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Overton’s first match since he suffered a serious injury in January.

Gabe Overton scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The under 21s have five friendly away games to come, including one at Liverpool and at local National League side Peterborough Sports.

Fixtures: Dereham Town (Tuesday, July 11), Peterborough Sports (Saturday, July 15), LIverpool U21s (Tuesday, July 18), St Ives Town (Tuesday, July 25) and Wingate & Finchley (Saturday, July 29).