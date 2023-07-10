News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Under 21s warm up for some juicy fixtures with a win at Whittlesey Athletic.

Peterborough United Under 21s also won their first pre-season game of the summer comfortably against local non-league opposition.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Benjamin Arthur scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comBenjamin Arthur scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Benjamin Arthur scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

As the senior side were thrashing Stamford AFC 7-1, the youngsters – a mic of under 21s and under 18s – were winning 4-0 at Whittlesey Athletic of Thurlow Nunn Division One North.

Highly-rated teenage central defender Benjamin Arthur, fresh from England Under 18 duty, scored as did Gabe Overton, Josh Marcon and an as yet unnamed trialist.

It was Overton’s first match since he suffered a serious injury in January.

Gabe Overton scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comGabe Overton scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Gabe Overton scored for Posh Under 21s at Whittlesey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
The under 21s have five friendly away games to come, including one at Liverpool and at local National League side Peterborough Sports.

Fixtures: Dereham Town (Tuesday, July 11), Peterborough Sports (Saturday, July 15), LIverpool U21s (Tuesday, July 18), St Ives Town (Tuesday, July 25) and Wingate & Finchley (Saturday, July 29).

The under 18s travel to West Ham U18s for a friendly on Saturday (July 14) before taking on United Counties League side Bourne Town at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday July 18.

