Johnson Gyamfi scored for Posh Under 21s at Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Johnson Gyamfi, but conceded twice in the last 15 minutes to slip to a 2-1 defeat.

The hosts missed a couple of sitters and goalkeeper Matthew Laycock made one fine stop before Gyamfi delivered an excellent finish following Kellan Hickinson’s perfecty-weighted through ball.

Posh were inches away from doubling their lead minutes after the break as Gyamfi fizzed a low ball across the face of the goal, which was narrowly missed by a stretching Lewis Darlington.

Mackenzie Lamb produced a brilliant recovery challenge to prevent a certain goal for Wigan, but pressure was now mounting and Harry McHugh equalised in the 74th minute before John Stones headed home the winner.

Not for the first time lately Posh boss Matthew Etherington couldn’t believe his side had lost.

Etherington said: “I don’t know how we lost that game, but it feels like I keep saying the same thing over and over again. It’s disappointing as we had control of the game for large periods, so they changed shape which completely spooked us and they went on to win the game.

"We are still a young group. When they scored their two goals, we had four under 18s players and the majority of the other players were first-year scholars.

“However, we were still good enough to win that game, so that’s disappointing and I know the reason why, which I spoke to players about after the game. We are so close to winning a number of games consistently and people on the outside probably think we are struggling, but in reality, our performances show we are not.

“That goal will be really good for Johnson alongside plenty of minutes under his belt, so that was a positive performance. Lewis Darlington was also exceptional in his hold-up play and the running he did for the team. He just needs a goal.”

Posh XI: Laycock, Bodnár, Fox (Arthur, 64mins), Lamb (Challinor, 79mins), Tonge, McGlinchey, Van Lier (Titchmarsh, 64mins), Hickinson, Gyamfi, Darlington, Corbett.