Peterborough United Under 21s suffer heavy cup defeat despite another Fynn Talley penalty save

Peterborough United were beaten 4-1 by Bristol City in a Premier League Cup tie at Deeping Rangers FC on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
City started strongly and were 2-0 ahead inside eight minutes despite the presence of recent first-team goalkeeper Fynn Talley between the sticks.

A diving header from recent signing Pemi Aderoju from an excellent Donay O’Brien-Brady on 17 minutes halved the deficit, but City scored just before the break and just after it to complete a convincing victory.

Talley enhanced his reputation as a penalty-saving expert by thwarting City from the spot in the first-half.

Donay O'Brien-BradyDonay O'Brien-Brady
First team matchday squad regular Jacob Wakeling also played.

Posh are next in action in the Premier League Cup at Spurs next Saturday (Feb 3).

Posh: Talley, Rose, Powell, Van Lier, Thomas, O’Connell, Kawa (Sub Chiha, 46 mins), O’Brien-Brady, Aderoju, Wakeling, Corbett. Subs: Sakalas, Lamb, Titchmarsh, McWilliams, Marcano.

