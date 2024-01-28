Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

City started strongly and were 2-0 ahead inside eight minutes despite the presence of recent first-team goalkeeper Fynn Talley between the sticks.

A diving header from recent signing Pemi Aderoju from an excellent Donay O’Brien-Brady on 17 minutes halved the deficit, but City scored just before the break and just after it to complete a convincing victory.

Talley enhanced his reputation as a penalty-saving expert by thwarting City from the spot in the first-half.

Donay O'Brien-Brady

First team matchday squad regular Jacob Wakeling also played.

Posh are next in action in the Premier League Cup at Spurs next Saturday (Feb 3).