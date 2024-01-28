Peterborough United Under 21s suffer heavy cup defeat despite another Fynn Talley penalty save
City started strongly and were 2-0 ahead inside eight minutes despite the presence of recent first-team goalkeeper Fynn Talley between the sticks.
A diving header from recent signing Pemi Aderoju from an excellent Donay O’Brien-Brady on 17 minutes halved the deficit, but City scored just before the break and just after it to complete a convincing victory.
Talley enhanced his reputation as a penalty-saving expert by thwarting City from the spot in the first-half.
First team matchday squad regular Jacob Wakeling also played.
Posh are next in action in the Premier League Cup at Spurs next Saturday (Feb 3).
Posh: Talley, Rose, Powell, Van Lier, Thomas, O’Connell, Kawa (Sub Chiha, 46 mins), O’Brien-Brady, Aderoju, Wakeling, Corbett. Subs: Sakalas, Lamb, Titchmarsh, McWilliams, Marcano.