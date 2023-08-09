Peterborough United Under 21s start league season at the Weston Homes Stadium against Matthew Etherington's side
Peterborough United under 21s start their Professional Development League season against Colchester United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (August 15, 2pm kick off)
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST
Colchester’s youngsters are now managed by former Posh player and coach Matthew Etherington.
Posh also play August fixtures against Bournemouth (away, 22nd) and Queens Park Rangers (home, 29th).
The QPR game will also take place at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh under 21s played a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday which featured young central defenders Emmanuel Fernandez and Charlie O’Connell.
Fernandez was laid low by illness last week hence his absence from Tuesday night's Carabao Cup success over Swindon Town.