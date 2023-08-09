Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Colchester’s youngsters are now managed by former Posh player and coach Matthew Etherington.

Posh also play August fixtures against Bournemouth (away, 22nd) and Queens Park Rangers (home, 29th).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The QPR game will also take place at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh under 21s played a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday which featured young central defenders Emmanuel Fernandez and Charlie O’Connell.