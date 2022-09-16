Joe Taylor celebrates hios goal for Posh Under 21s against Crewe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Joe Taylor, Kellan Hickinson and David Ajobiye scored the goals for Posh who had picked up just two points from their opening six matches.

Taylor opened the scoring in the 25th minute after accepting a fine through ball from Hickinson and drilling a fierce shot into the corner of the net.

Hickinson made it 2-0 on 52 minutes after Ajiboye found him in space in the Crewe penalty area.

Ben Mensah in action for Posh Under 21s v Crewe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Ajiboye, who had earlier spurned a one-on-one opportunity, completed the scoring eight minutes from time after a pass from substitute Lewis Darlington.

Darlington had come on as a half-time substitute for Taylor, who joins up with the Wales Under 21 squad next week, while there was a first 45 minute appearance of the season for right-back Ben Mensah.

Left-back Dan Butler, who has returned to competitive action after a nine-month injury absence, did not play today.

Butler expected to continue his comeback in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at home to Spurs Under 21s (September 20,