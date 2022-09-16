Peterborough United Under 21s off the mark in the league as young full-back returned to action and the latest on Dan Butler
Peterborough United claimed their first win of the Professional Development Under 21 League on Friday as Crewe Alexandra were seen off 3-0 at the idverde Training Ground on Friday.
Joe Taylor, Kellan Hickinson and David Ajobiye scored the goals for Posh who had picked up just two points from their opening six matches.
Taylor opened the scoring in the 25th minute after accepting a fine through ball from Hickinson and drilling a fierce shot into the corner of the net.
Hickinson made it 2-0 on 52 minutes after Ajiboye found him in space in the Crewe penalty area.
And Ajiboye, who had earlier spurned a one-on-one opportunity, completed the scoring eight minutes from time after a pass from substitute Lewis Darlington.
Darlington had come on as a half-time substitute for Taylor, who joins up with the Wales Under 21 squad next week, while there was a first 45 minute appearance of the season for right-back Ben Mensah.
Left-back Dan Butler, who has returned to competitive action after a nine-month injury absence, did not play today.
Butler expected to continue his comeback in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at home to Spurs Under 21s (September 20,
Posh: Lakin, Mensah (sub Thomas), Tonge, Lamb, O’Connell, Fox, Ajiboye, McGlinchey (sub Van Lier), Taylor (sub Darlington), Hickinson (sub Gyamfi), Corbett.