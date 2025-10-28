Peterborough United Under 21s lose heavily at Huddersfield Town

Andre Changunda scored for Posh Under 21 at Huddersfield Town.

Peterborough United lost their Professional Development League Under 21 game heavily at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

It finished 4-1 to the hosts despite second-placed Posh fielding several players with first-team experience. A third defeat of the season left them six points behind leaders Sheffield United.

Huddersfield scored twice in a five-minute spell in the first-half and then two more in the final 11 minutes of the game.Posh replied through a 90th-minute penalty from Andre Changunda.

Posh are next in Under 21 League action at Coventry City on Wednesday, November 5.

Posh: Bilokapic, Dornelly, Freeman, Claxton, Mendonca, Johnston, Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Odoh, Lolos, Shofowoke. Subs: Westcott, Sykut, Fox, Davies, Changunda.