Peterborough United Under 21s lose heavily at Huddersfield Town
It finished 4-1 to the hosts despite second-placed Posh fielding several players with first-team experience. A third defeat of the season left them six points behind leaders Sheffield United.
Huddersfield scored twice in a five-minute spell in the first-half and then two more in the final 11 minutes of the game.Posh replied through a 90th-minute penalty from Andre Changunda.
Posh are next in Under 21 League action at Coventry City on Wednesday, November 5.
Posh: Bilokapic, Dornelly, Freeman, Claxton, Mendonca, Johnston, Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Odoh, Lolos, Shofowoke. Subs: Westcott, Sykut, Fox, Davies, Changunda.