Peterborough United Under 21s lose heavily at Huddersfield Town

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:29 GMT
Andre Changunda scored for Posh Under 21 at Huddersfield Town.placeholder image
Andre Changunda scored for Posh Under 21 at Huddersfield Town.
Peterborough United lost their Professional Development League Under 21 game heavily at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

It finished 4-1 to the hosts despite second-placed Posh fielding several players with first-team experience. A third defeat of the season left them six points behind leaders Sheffield United.

Huddersfield scored twice in a five-minute spell in the first-half and then two more in the final 11 minutes of the game.Posh replied through a 90th-minute penalty from Andre Changunda.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh are next in Under 21 League action at Coventry City on Wednesday, November 5.

Posh: Bilokapic, Dornelly, Freeman, Claxton, Mendonca, Johnston, Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Odoh, Lolos, Shofowoke. Subs: Westcott, Sykut, Fox, Davies, Changunda.

Related topics:Huddersfield TownSheffield United
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice