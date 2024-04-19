Posh Under 23 player Donay O'Brien-Brady. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh looked to have rescued a point after battling back from 1-0 and 3-1 to level at 3-3 with 10 minutes to go, but the visitors broke away to claim a winning goal through Vaughn Covil in the 84th minute.

Hull had opened the scoring when Rocco Coyle netted direct from a 15th minute free-kick before Pemi Aderoju and Donay O’Brien-O’Brady were both denied by fine saves from Tigers’ keeper Owen Foster.

Posh did find an equaliser 10 minutes before the break as Andre Changunda tapped home from close range after one of two trialists had flicked on a Harley Mills corner.

Both sides had chances at the start of the second-half with Posh ‘keeper Fynn Talley saving well from Covil and Aderoju almost netting with a cheeky back-heel.

A minute after that audacious attempt on goal Jaedyn Chibanga shot Hull ahead just past the hour mark and five minutes later Olly Green made it 3-1.

One of the trialists made it 3-2 with a fine strike from the edge of the area on 73 minutes before substitute Thomas Unwin equalised with another lovely finish from 20 yards. Unfortunately Hull had the last word.

Posh Under 21s are next in action at Cardiff City on Tuesday (April 23).