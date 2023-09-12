News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Under 21s complete six of the worst with defeat against Bristol City

Peterborough United Under 21s have lost their first six competitive matches of the season.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
It became six of the worst with a 4-1 Professional Development League defeat at the hands of Bristol City at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday.

Posh trailled 1-0 at the break to a Sam Pearson goal who netted in the 25th minute just after John Dreyer had sent a diving header from an Aaron Powell cross wide at the other end.

Dreyer then made a terrific goalline clearance at the other end before goalkeeper Ignas Sakalas denied Pearson a second goal with a decent save just before half-time.

Donay O'Brien-Brady scored for Posh Under 21s against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Donay O'Brien-Brady scored for Posh Under 21s against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Tyler Winters was close to an equaliser with an acrobatic effort from a James Dornelly cross, but it was 2-0 to City on 58 minutes courtesy of Elijah Morrisson’s fine finish.

Posh responded well and Donay O’Brien-Brady headed an excellent cross from David Kawa straight at the visiting ‘keeper before the same player finished well from edge of the penalty area after accepting a Powell pass.

There was still a quarter of the game to go, but City finished the stronger with quickfire goals from Callum Hutton and Kai Churchley.

Posh: Sakalas, Dornelly, Powell, Dreyer (sub Rose), Toynton, Challinor (sub Odei-Larbi), Kawa, Chiha, Winters (sub Traillaist), O’Brien-Brady, Overton. Unused subs: West, Rose, Marcon.

