Peterborough United Under 21s complete six of the worst with defeat against Bristol City
It became six of the worst with a 4-1 Professional Development League defeat at the hands of Bristol City at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday.
Posh trailled 1-0 at the break to a Sam Pearson goal who netted in the 25th minute just after John Dreyer had sent a diving header from an Aaron Powell cross wide at the other end.
Dreyer then made a terrific goalline clearance at the other end before goalkeeper Ignas Sakalas denied Pearson a second goal with a decent save just before half-time.
Tyler Winters was close to an equaliser with an acrobatic effort from a James Dornelly cross, but it was 2-0 to City on 58 minutes courtesy of Elijah Morrisson’s fine finish.
Posh responded well and Donay O’Brien-Brady headed an excellent cross from David Kawa straight at the visiting ‘keeper before the same player finished well from edge of the penalty area after accepting a Powell pass.
There was still a quarter of the game to go, but City finished the stronger with quickfire goals from Callum Hutton and Kai Churchley.
Posh: Sakalas, Dornelly, Powell, Dreyer (sub Rose), Toynton, Challinor (sub Odei-Larbi), Kawa, Chiha, Winters (sub Traillaist), O’Brien-Brady, Overton. Unused subs: West, Rose, Marcon.