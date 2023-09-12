Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It became six of the worst with a 4-1 Professional Development League defeat at the hands of Bristol City at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday.

Posh trailled 1-0 at the break to a Sam Pearson goal who netted in the 25th minute just after John Dreyer had sent a diving header from an Aaron Powell cross wide at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dreyer then made a terrific goalline clearance at the other end before goalkeeper Ignas Sakalas denied Pearson a second goal with a decent save just before half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donay O'Brien-Brady scored for Posh Under 21s against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tyler Winters was close to an equaliser with an acrobatic effort from a James Dornelly cross, but it was 2-0 to City on 58 minutes courtesy of Elijah Morrisson’s fine finish.

Posh responded well and Donay O’Brien-Brady headed an excellent cross from David Kawa straight at the visiting ‘keeper before the same player finished well from edge of the penalty area after accepting a Powell pass.

There was still a quarter of the game to go, but City finished the stronger with quickfire goals from Callum Hutton and Kai Churchley.