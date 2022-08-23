News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Under 21s beaten by two late goals as bid accepted for transfer-listed midfielder

Two goals in the final 20 minutes condemned Posh to a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Professional Development League at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:23 pm
Roddy McGlinchey struck the post for Posh Under 21s against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Roddy McGlinchey struck the post for Posh Under 21s against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It was a tight game, but City proved the more clinical in front of goal as Tommy Blackwell and Ryley Towler struck late on.

Roddy McGlinchey was inches away from cutting the deficit in the final minutes of the game as his effort from the edge of the box rattled the post.

Transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom twice came close to scoring for Posh. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on social media today that another offer for Broom had been accepted.

Posh fielded a trialist goalkeeper as young number ones Will Blackmore and Will Lakin are on first-team duty at Stevenage, while Matt Laycock suffered a concussion playing for the under 21s in the Northants County Cup on Saturday.

A number of under 18 players started for Posh.

Posh: Trialist A, Oluwabori (Trialist B, 65min), Dornelly, Fox, Lamb, Tonge, Titchmarsh (Hickinson, 65 min), McGlinchey, Broom, Overton (Trialist C, 65 min), Darlington. Subs Not Used: West, Arthur.

Ryan BroomBristol CityDarragh MacAnthony