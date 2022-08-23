Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roddy McGlinchey struck the post for Posh Under 21s against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It was a tight game, but City proved the more clinical in front of goal as Tommy Blackwell and Ryley Towler struck late on.

Roddy McGlinchey was inches away from cutting the deficit in the final minutes of the game as his effort from the edge of the box rattled the post.

Transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom twice came close to scoring for Posh. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on social media today that another offer for Broom had been accepted.

Posh fielded a trialist goalkeeper as young number ones Will Blackmore and Will Lakin are on first-team duty at Stevenage, while Matt Laycock suffered a concussion playing for the under 21s in the Northants County Cup on Saturday.

A number of under 18 players started for Posh.