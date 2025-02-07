Peterborough United Under 21s beaten again

Tyler Young in action for Peterborough United U21s. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United Under 21s were beaten 1-0 at home against Barnsley on Friday afternoon (February 7, 1pm).

The defeat was Posh’s fourth in a row at start 2025 and was sealed by a Callum West penalty in the first half.

Posh thought they should have had a penalty of their own after half an hour but play was waved on and just five minutes later, Posh conceded a spot kick of their own.

Posh started the second half strongly and Eddie Fox came close to drawing his side level but was denied by a strong low save.

Bastian Smith, in the Posh goal, was then called into action after 52 minutes to deny Chrysolite Ogbu from doubling the lead after Justin Osagie has slipped in the area.

David Kamara, Changunda and Patryk Sykut all tried their luck to Posh in the second half but could not hit the target.

As Posh looked strong towards the end of the game, Kamara and Joe Davies saw shots blocked before Posh were almost countered on and Smith had to do well to deny Obgu on the break.

Posh ended without being able to find the winning goal.

Posh now sit sixth in the Professional Development League table and travel to Wigan on Tuesday afternoon.

Posh: Bastian Smith, Tyler Young, David Gbajumo, Ma’kel Campbell, Jenson Sumnall, Justin Osagie, Benji McWilliams-Marcano, Eddie Fox, David Kamara, Patryk Sykut, Andre Changunda

Subs: Lucca Mendonca, Ben Westcott, Noah Freeman, Tom Unwin, Joe Davies.