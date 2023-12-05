A young Peterborough United Under 21 side launched a terrific fightback at Fleetwood in a Professional Development League game on Tuesday.

Donay O'Brien-Brady in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Posh were 3-0 down at the break before goals in quick succession from Kai Corbett and Donay O’Brien-Brady gave them hope for the final 15 minutes, but they couldn’t force home an equaliser.

Kyle White scored twice for Fleetwood after opening the scoring in the 25th minute, while Sam Glenfield also netted.

Corbett struck from a typically accurate free kick in the 73rd minute with O’Brien-Brady scoring for Posh a minute later to make the final score 3-2.

Many of the regular Posh Under 21 players are expected to be involved in tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium (7.30pm).

Posh Under 21s are next in action against Bristol City at Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium on Monday (7pm).