Peterborough United Under 18s want to put on a show against Northampton Town in FA Youth Cup tie
Posh beat Birmingham City 4-0 in a Professional Development Under 18 League game at the weekend, while Cobblers were losing 3-0 in the lower level Youth Alliance League at Stevenage. Tonight’s visitors haven’t won a league game since August.
But Posh were warm fancies to beat their local rivals at the same stage of the competition two years and Cobblers won that tie 3-2, also at London Road.
Posh Under 18 boss Jimmy Unwin said: “I’m looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for the boys to showcase what they are all about at the Weston Homes Stadium. They will hopefully put on a show. It was a great win at the weekend and I was really pleased with how we played and the attitude from everyone as the whole squad contributed to a really good performance.
"It has been coming for a while and it was one of those days where everything clicked, so hopefully we can do the same on Wednesday.”
Posh will be without Max Beech and Milan Kovaci because of injury.
Tickets are still available priced at £5 for adults and £2 for concessions (over 65s and under 18s).