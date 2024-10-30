Posh Under 18s preparing for their FA Youth Cup tie v Cobblers. Photo courtesy Peterborough United.

Peterborough United will be firm favourites to beat Northampton Town in the first round of the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday (7pm start).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh beat Birmingham City 4-0 in a Professional Development Under 18 League game at the weekend, while Cobblers were losing 3-0 in the lower level Youth Alliance League at Stevenage. Tonight’s visitors haven’t won a league game since August.

But Posh were warm fancies to beat their local rivals at the same stage of the competition two years and Cobblers won that tie 3-2, also at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh Under 18 boss Jimmy Unwin said: “I’m looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for the boys to showcase what they are all about at the Weston Homes Stadium. They will hopefully put on a show. It was a great win at the weekend and I was really pleased with how we played and the attitude from everyone as the whole squad contributed to a really good performance.

"It has been coming for a while and it was one of those days where everything clicked, so hopefully we can do the same on Wednesday.”

Posh will be without Max Beech and Milan Kovaci because of injury.

Tickets are still available priced at £5 for adults and £2 for concessions (over 65s and under 18s).