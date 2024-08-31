Live

Peterborough United unchanged for Wrexham test

By Alan Swann
Published 31st Aug 2024, 08:08 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United host Wrexham in a Football League match on Saturday for the first time since February 2008.

But it will be a very different visiting team who pitch up at Weston Homes Stadium than the one that fought out a 0-0 draw League Two draw in a season which saw them relegated out of the Football League. Wrexham are now an EFL power and seeking a third straight promotion.

Posh are managed by Darren Ferguson, a playing hero at Wrexham, while the Welsh club have Jack Marriott in their ranks. The striker won a Golden Boot in his outstanding first season at London Road.

Posh v Wrexham live

Key Events

  • Cash-rich Wrexham are at the Weston Homes Stadium
  • Both teams made new signings on transfer deadline day
  • Jack Marriott returns to London Road
16:55 BST

All over

It’s finished Posh 0, Wrexham 2. Posh never laid a glove on the visiting goalkeeper. Very lacklustre.

16:49 BST

5 minutes added

5 minutes added.

16:43 BST

Wrexham sub

Seb Reven for Barnett 84th minute. Posh are carrying no threat currently. Fernandez now up front

16:39 BST

Posh sub

Nevett for Curtis. 79th minute. A debut for the teenager.

Wrexham in again. Good cross Fernandez clears

16:35 BST

Formation change

Posh have been playing three at the back for a while now. Don’t look secure at all.

16:31 BST

Close Wrexham

A great breakaway from a Posh free kick. Cross finds Mullin at the far post who volleys wide.

Wrexham sitting down at every opportunity now. Goalkeeper wasting time. Ref no interest.

16:27 BST

Double sub Wrexham

Marriott and Palmer off Fletcher and Mullin on.

16:25 BST

Double sub Posh

RJJ and Hayes on for Mothersille and Sparkes. Bold.

16:22 BST

Close Posh

Two good passes to Conn-Clarke who cuts inside and curls just wide from inside the area. 25 to go.

16:18 BST

Close

Fernandez stretches out a long leg to reach a Conn-Clarke free kick but can’t keep the ball down. An hour gone.

16:13 BST

Posh caution

Jack Sparkes booked, quite rightly. Conn-Clarke has slipped into the number 10 role.

Bright start by Posh, Mothersille to the byline. Cross intercepted.

55 Odoh cross Kyprianou heads over

16:02 BST

Half time sub

Posh have replaced Joel Randall with Chris Conn-Clarke at half time.

15:47 BST

Caution

Palmer cautioned for a foul. Posh win first corner in 46th minute and waste it. That’s half time Posh 0, Wrexham 2. Posh were the better team until conceding. Struggled after that

15:45 BST

Scorer correction

Max Cleworth scored the second goal.

Elliott Lee just rattled the crossbar from 30 yards direct from a free kick

Mothersille to Randall shoots badly wide

15:41 BST

Wrexham on top

Tom O’Connor the scorer. Free header pretty much from close range. They were always going to be a threat from set pieces

15:40 BST

Posh possession but 2-0 down

Posh have started knocking the ball about ok but can’t find a final pass.

Wrexham have scored again. A corner, poorly defended, back post header 2-0

15:32 BST

Wrexham in front

32 The goal has galvanised Wrexham who threaten again. Fernandez header behind for a corner which is cleared.

15:28 BST

Great cross

26 mins. Posh are patient until Sparkes whips in a great cross. No takers though.

27 Free kick Wrexham 40 yards from goal, Well defended

28 GOAL Wrexham. Marriott shot deflected in by Wallin.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamFootball LeagueDarren FergusonLeague TwoLondon Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.