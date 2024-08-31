Peterborough United unchanged for Wrexham test
But it will be a very different visiting team who pitch up at Weston Homes Stadium than the one that fought out a 0-0 draw League Two draw in a season which saw them relegated out of the Football League. Wrexham are now an EFL power and seeking a third straight promotion.
Posh are managed by Darren Ferguson, a playing hero at Wrexham, while the Welsh club have Jack Marriott in their ranks. The striker won a Golden Boot in his outstanding first season at London Road.
All over
It’s finished Posh 0, Wrexham 2. Posh never laid a glove on the visiting goalkeeper. Very lacklustre.
5 minutes added
5 minutes added.
Wrexham sub
Seb Reven for Barnett 84th minute. Posh are carrying no threat currently. Fernandez now up front
Posh sub
Nevett for Curtis. 79th minute. A debut for the teenager.
Wrexham in again. Good cross Fernandez clears
Formation change
Posh have been playing three at the back for a while now. Don’t look secure at all.
Close Wrexham
A great breakaway from a Posh free kick. Cross finds Mullin at the far post who volleys wide.
Wrexham sitting down at every opportunity now. Goalkeeper wasting time. Ref no interest.
Double sub Wrexham
Marriott and Palmer off Fletcher and Mullin on.
Double sub Posh
RJJ and Hayes on for Mothersille and Sparkes. Bold.
Close Posh
Two good passes to Conn-Clarke who cuts inside and curls just wide from inside the area. 25 to go.
Close
Fernandez stretches out a long leg to reach a Conn-Clarke free kick but can’t keep the ball down. An hour gone.
Posh caution
Jack Sparkes booked, quite rightly. Conn-Clarke has slipped into the number 10 role.
Bright start by Posh, Mothersille to the byline. Cross intercepted.
55 Odoh cross Kyprianou heads over
Half time sub
Posh have replaced Joel Randall with Chris Conn-Clarke at half time.
Caution
Palmer cautioned for a foul. Posh win first corner in 46th minute and waste it. That’s half time Posh 0, Wrexham 2. Posh were the better team until conceding. Struggled after that
Scorer correction
Max Cleworth scored the second goal.
Elliott Lee just rattled the crossbar from 30 yards direct from a free kick
Mothersille to Randall shoots badly wide
Wrexham on top
Posh possession but 2-0 down
Posh have started knocking the ball about ok but can’t find a final pass.
Wrexham have scored again. A corner, poorly defended, back post header 2-0
Wrexham in front
32 The goal has galvanised Wrexham who threaten again. Fernandez header behind for a corner which is cleared.
Great cross
26 mins. Posh are patient until Sparkes whips in a great cross. No takers though.
27 Free kick Wrexham 40 yards from goal, Well defended
28 GOAL Wrexham. Marriott shot deflected in by Wallin.
