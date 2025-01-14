Peterborough United turned on the style to continue their Vertu Trophy defence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peterborough Unites continued their defence of the EFL Trophy with a thumping 4-2 win against Walsall on Tuesday night (January 14).

Gustav Lindgren stole the show and made an immediate impression in his first appearance in front of his new fans with two goals and plenty of positive touches and hold-up play.

He was joined on the scoresheet twice by Malik Mothersille in a performance where Posh looked back to their best going forward, thanks in large part to a return to their 4-2-3-1.

There were still plenty of nerve-jangling moments at the back though, with Nicholas Bilokapic having a night where he ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous. Despite some inspired saves in the second half, the Posh keeper committed a couple of absolute howlers with the ball at his feet that were nearly costly for his side.

Gustav Lindgren scored twice on his home debut against Walsall in the Vertu Trophy. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Posh went strong with their selection, while the runaway League Two leaders chose to make eight changes to the side that picked up their eighth league win in a row on Saturday.

Oscar Wallin, Harley Mills, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille and Gustav Lindgren were brought into the side that put in a credible performance at Goodison Park last time out.

Posh started on the front foot and were ahead within in fortuitous circumstances seven minutes when Chris Conn-Clarke split the defence with a pass into Lindgren on the left side of the box. He curled an effort towards the far corner and it went right through visiting keeper Sam Hornby and into the net.

That became two seven minutes later when Mothersille coolly slotted home a penalty right into the corner after Emmanuel Fernandez was tripped chasing a loose ball from a corner by David Okagbue.

Walsall then started to come into the match and found a way back on the half hour mark when Albert Adomah skipped past Oscar Wallin in the box and picked out Danny Johnson to fire into the roof of the net.

Their joy was short lived though as Posh raced up the other end, Mothersille flicked on a high ball and Lindgren chested down and smashed the ball home for his second of the night.

Posh went in at the break and were thankful for that after Nicholas Bilokapic’s first major error of passing the ball to Johnson, only a few yards in front of him. He was incredibly fortunate to not have been punished with Johnson only being only to produce a feeble shot.

Only seconds into the second half, Johnson should again have pulled a goal back for the hosts but he blasted over from just yards out with Posh again all at sea in their own box.

Then Bilokapic came into his own, making a host of impressive stops as Walsall piled on the pressure. They ended the night having recorded 12 shots on target.

Among Bilokapic’s finest stops was pushing a thunderous Charlie Lakin effort onto the bar and turning a snapshot from Liam Gordon over the bar from close range.

This allowed Posh to break forward and seal the game with after a driving run from substitute Bradley Ihionvien, who burst through the Walsall backline to cut the ball back for Mothersille to slide in.

Bilokapic’s topsy-turvy was not complete until he ended the night gifting a goal with the final kick. When trying to take a kick out from his hands, he smashed the ball right into the back of Josh Gordon and watched the ball loop over him and into the net.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Oscar Wallin (sub George Nevett 64 mins), Jadel Katongo, Emmanuel Fernandez, Abraham Odoh (sub Ricky-Jade Jones 64 mins), Hector Kyprianou (sub Ryan De Havilland 68 mins), Archie Collins (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady 75 mins), Chris Conn-Clarke, Malik Mothersille, Gustav Lindgren (sub Bradley Ihionvien 68 mins).

Not used: Will Blackmore, James Dornelly.

Walsall: Sam Hornby, McEntee, Donervan Daniels (sub Jamie Jellis 24 mins), Charlie Lakin, Oisin McEntee (Connor Barrett 63 mins), Brandon Comley, Taylor Allen (sub Liam Gordon 63 mins), David Okagbue, Evan Weir, Rico Browne (sub Josh Gordon 72 mins), Albert Adomah, Danny Johnson (sub Jamille Matt 72 mins).

Subs: Tommy Simkin, Jamie Jellis.

MATCH FACTS

Goals: Posh – Lindgren (7, 31 mins), Mothersille (14, 74 mins)

Walsall – Johnson (30 mins), Gordon (90+5 mins)

Cautions: Posh –

Walsall – Comley (foul)

Referee: Scott Simpson.

Attendance: 2,133