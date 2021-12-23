Peterborough United transfer window plans under threat from Covid and the possibility of suing the UK Government

Posh transfer planners Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says banning fans from the Weston Homes Stadium in the new year could scupper the club’s January transfer window plans.

MacAnthony, who held a recruitment meeting with first-team boss Darren Ferguson and director of football Barry Fry yesterday, has revealed Covid issues have already affected the Posh pursuit of one transfer target.

And there is a fear UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will follow the Welsh Government in ordering football to be played behind closed doors as it was for virtually all of last season.

Cardiff, Swansea and Newport will play without fans from Boxing Day. Posh are due at Cardiff on February 8.

There are no such plans in England yet and MacAnthony wants it to stay that way to avoid the financial issues that plagued clubs last season.

The Posh chief believes the EFL should sue the UK Government if fans are banned from grounds.

“We didn’t sue last time because the Premier League bunged us all a million to help overcome the loss of many millions,” MacAnthony said. “But furlough and deferring VAT payments which the Government introduced didn’t help us that much.

“We should definitely sue if they shut grounds again. They helped rugby and the arts and stuff last time, but not football.

“Banning fans will certainly mess us about in the transfer window. We’d probably have to scrap our plans.

“I have already taken a call from an agent this week concerning a player we have been tracking for a while and the loan deal is now in danger because the club might have to keep him as cover for players who catch Covid. I would imagine most clubs would change their January transfer window plans if we lost the income from crowds. “

MacAnthony confirmed two new wing back/full backs have been targetted along with a more forward player.