Posh will sell Ricky Jade-Jones to Cardiff City for £2m in the transfer window.

That is according to a Football Manager simulation – run by OLBG – which predicts Jade-Jones will be the latest high-profle departure from the Weston Homes Stadium.

It is widely rumoured that Jade-Jones is a target for Cardiff, with a bid for the forward expected to follow.

Jade-Jones has netted six times for Posh in what has been a tough season of transition for the club.

Jade-Jones came through the Posh academy and made his first-team debut, aged 16, against Arsenal U21s in an EFL Trophy match in October 2019..

He has played 136 games for Posh during his five years at the club.

The simulator predicts Posh will reinvest some of that money with a £500,000 move for York City’s Tyrese Sinclair.

The attacking midfielder, who began his career at Mansfield Town, has impressed for the National League leaders this season.

Forward Mamadou Doumbia (18) is also predicted to join from Watford, where he has made three senior starts.

More cash will come into the Posh coffers with Romoney Critchlow joining promotion-chasing Bradford City for £200k, while Tyler Young will join Maidenhead United on loan.

