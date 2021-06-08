Peterborough United transfer news: Posh to battle Millwall for in-demand midfielder, Derby County eye free agent swoop

The Posh stormed their way back to the Championship last season, securing automatic promotion with time to spare, and they'll be looking to establish themselves as a second tier side once again with a strong 2021/22 campaign.

Discussing the club's plans for recruitment, co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed: “We need eight players which could become seven if we decide to go in heavy for one. Multiple bids have gone in, for six on my list I believe.

“What we don’t want to do is bring in loads of players on loads more more money than the current squad as that would be unfair on those who won promotion for us and cause problems in the dressing room.

“But the squad know we will need a couple of big hitters next season for a league which will be more physically demanding than we’ve ever known. We need to operate with surgical precision. We have have got the recruitment bang on in the last two seasons and we want to make it a hat-trick.

“We could put out an 11 tomorrow which could be competitive in the Championship, but this is about building a competitive 22/23 man squad. One or two could leave, high asset players, if the current interest in them is maintained.

“There will be the usual fun and games with agents and players, but we know how we are going to play next season, we know what formations we will use and so we know what we we want. We want extra physicality and dynamism.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Race heats up for Boro defender Leeds United, Wolves and Burnley have all been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. He was rumoured to be valued at around £25m by Boro last summer, amid intense interest from a number of sides. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

2. Carroll set to leave QPR QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is set to leave the club, after failing to agree a new contract. The 29-year-old signed a one-year-deal last summer, but is said to be unhappy with the terms offered by the Hoops to keep him at the club. (West London Sport) Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

3. Tigers snap up Moncur Hull City have completed the signing of midfielder George Moncur, following his release from Luton Town. The 27-year-old made 20 appearances for the Hatters last season, playing an important role in their push for a 12th place finish. (Club website) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

4. Bees ace heads back to Denmark Wing-back Henrik Dalsgaard has left Brentford to return to his native Denmark, after being snapped up by FC Midtjylland. The move comes after spending four seasons with the Bees, which culminated in promotion to the Premier League. (Club website) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo