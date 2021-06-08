Peterborough United transfer news: Posh to battle Millwall for in-demand midfielder, Derby County eye free agent swoop
Peterborough United are gearing for a hectic few months over the summer, as they look to bolster their squad when the transfer window opens as they look to make the step back up to second tier football.
The Posh stormed their way back to the Championship last season, securing automatic promotion with time to spare, and they'll be looking to establish themselves as a second tier side once again with a strong 2021/22 campaign.
Discussing the club's plans for recruitment, co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed: “We need eight players which could become seven if we decide to go in heavy for one. Multiple bids have gone in, for six on my list I believe.
“What we don’t want to do is bring in loads of players on loads more more money than the current squad as that would be unfair on those who won promotion for us and cause problems in the dressing room.
“But the squad know we will need a couple of big hitters next season for a league which will be more physically demanding than we’ve ever known. We need to operate with surgical precision. We have have got the recruitment bang on in the last two seasons and we want to make it a hat-trick.
“We could put out an 11 tomorrow which could be competitive in the Championship, but this is about building a competitive 22/23 man squad. One or two could leave, high asset players, if the current interest in them is maintained.
“There will be the usual fun and games with agents and players, but we know how we are going to play next season, we know what formations we will use and so we know what we we want. We want extra physicality and dynamism.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: