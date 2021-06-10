Peterborough United transfer news: Posh in three-way battle for attacking midfielder, ex-QPR ace linked with Rangers
Peterborough United are now able to sign new players, and it will be fascinating to see which players arrive at London Road as the Posh look to strengthen their side.
It'll be a big step up next season as the team prepare to return to Championship football, and there's set to be a host of comings and goings over the next few months.
Meanwhile, ex-Peterborough man Marcus Maddison has given a shocking account of his time at the club, and revealed: “In this city (Peterborough), I become a villain for no reason. My car got keyed on my drive. I’ve been punched on nights out for no reason - just because of the way I play football.
People don’t agree with it. They think I’m arrogant. People can’t differentiate between the man that’s a footballer and the man who is a normal person.
“I was quite fortunate that I joined Peterborough (in 2014) with Darren Ferguson in charge. He was quite relaxed on the training ground, say if you had a niggle or anything like that, he was cool with it. Because I’d just gone up the leagues, my body was a bit battered and bruised.
“I suffered a few injuries in that first season. He would give you time off as long as you could play on a Saturday, it didn’t really matter if you trained. He wasn’t like that when he came back to Peterborough. I can’t lie."
“I’d tuck into a chicken masala with chips, rice and a big naan bread on the night before a Saturday match. I loved it. It was my favourite. And it made no difference to my performance on a Saturday.
