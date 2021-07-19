Peterborough United transfer news: Ex-Posh midfielder closes in on League One move, Bournemouth eye £35m transfer boost

The Posh took on Champions League winners Chelsea in a pre-season friendly over the weekend, and took a first-half lead courtesy of Siriki Dembele's penalty, but were eventually defeated 6-1 against a side featuring the likes of £33m man Hakim Ziyech and England international Tammy Abraham.

Speaking after the behind-closed-doors friendly, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: “It’s been great little break. “These changes of scenery pre-season are vital. Normally they are a bit longer, but we did what we could and it was very worthwhile.

“As for the match we will take loads from it. The first-half performance was very good as we gave them plenty of problems

“The second-half was tough for us as they kept the ball very well and we gave it away too cheaply, but we have to remember we are playing against players at the top of their profession.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough in the second half, but as long as we learn from our mistakes I’ll be happy. We looked very fit and suffered no injuries so it’s been a good few days for us.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Blackpool could sign Embleton permanently Blackpool are said to be eager to sign midfielder Elliot Embleton on a permanent deal, after he impressed on loan from Sunderland last season. However, the two clubs are thought to be some way off agreeing a mutually agreeable fee. (The Sun)

2. Toffees to snap up Begovic Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic is closing in on a move to Everton, and is believed to have passed a medical. The 34-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with AC Milan, will provide competition for current number one Jordan Pickford. (talkSPORT)

3. Owls could move on Wildsmith for fresh option Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to move on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, if they can find a suitable replacement this summer. The Owls academy product made 23 appearances for the club last season. (Football League World)

4. Blues want Bettinelli Birmingham City have been linked with a move for ex-Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli. The 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, helped the Cottagers secure promotion in both 2018 and 2020. (Birmingham Mail)