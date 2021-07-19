Peterborough United transfer news: Ex-Posh midfielder closes in on League One move, Bournemouth eye £35m transfer boost
Peterborough United are stepping up their preparations for the new season, and will be hopeful of securing a couple more signings before the window closes at the end of next month.
The Posh took on Champions League winners Chelsea in a pre-season friendly over the weekend, and took a first-half lead courtesy of Siriki Dembele's penalty, but were eventually defeated 6-1 against a side featuring the likes of £33m man Hakim Ziyech and England international Tammy Abraham.
Speaking after the behind-closed-doors friendly, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: “It’s been great little break. “These changes of scenery pre-season are vital. Normally they are a bit longer, but we did what we could and it was very worthwhile.
“As for the match we will take loads from it. The first-half performance was very good as we gave them plenty of problems
“The second-half was tough for us as they kept the ball very well and we gave it away too cheaply, but we have to remember we are playing against players at the top of their profession.
“We didn’t do the basics well enough in the second half, but as long as we learn from our mistakes I’ll be happy. We looked very fit and suffered no injuries so it’s been a good few days for us.”
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: