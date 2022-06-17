Peterborough United transfer latest: Beevers and Pym in talks, no interest in Broom or Kanu and who has bid for Grant?

Mark Beevers.

The 32 year-old signed a contract extension last summer after helping Posh win promotion from League One, but he was a bit-part player for the subsequent Championship campaign.

Beevers is contracted at Posh until June 2024, but was placed on the transfer list in May. He would be free to negotiate his own future if his contract at Posh was cancelled.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “There have been four clubs interested in Mark, but he wants to do his own thing and we are currently negiotiating with him on that.”

Beevers has previously been a target of Sheffield Wednesday, a former club with whom he started his professional career.

Posh also discussed the immediate future of the club’s other transfer-listed players, goalkeeper Christy Pym and midfielders Jorge Grant, Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu.

"We have given Christy permission to speak to three League Two clubs,” Fry added. “A transfer fee plus sell-ons have been agreed with all the clubs and it’s now up to Christy to make a move happen.

"We have received two bids for Jorge Grant, but turned them both down. There is interest in him so I would expect to get an offer we would accept eventually.

"There has been no interest in Ryan Broom or Idris Kanu. It is still early in the summer though. Clubs are never keen on paying the wages of new players in June.”

Pym was effectively transfer-listed after falling out with former manager Darren Ferguson last September. It’s thought the former Exeter goalkeeper favours a move to the south of England.

Scottish Premiership side Hearts are known to have bid for Grant who has a release clause in his Posh contract, but it’s not though a potential purchaser would reach that number. The 27 year-old only moved to Posh from Lincoln City last summer.

Broom (25) was a big hit on loan at Plymouth last season. Current Posh boss Grant McCann has not ruled out re-instating the player to his first-team squad if he impresses in pre-season.

League One clubs have made 22 signings since the end of last season.