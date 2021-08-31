Peterborough United transfer deadline day business is over following the signing of West Ham midfielder

Conor Coventry. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Coventry (21) will link up with his new Posh teammates when he returns from international duty with Ireland Under 21s. He will be available for the next Posh Championship fixture at Sheffield United on September 11.

Coventry captains Ireland Under 21s and has played international football alongside Posh midfielder Jack Taylor.

MacAnthony said: “I’m very happy and I thank West Ham for getting the transfer done. They have been great to do business with. Conor will complement the midfield corps we already had at the club and he is Jack Taylor’s old midfield partner.

“We’ve had to be patient. The deal has been on the go for six weeks, but to be fair to West Ham they said we had to wait until they had recruited. We stuck in because he is a great young player.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Conor strut his stuff in the Championship. He’s another great character for the dressing room.

“This will be our only signing so don’t wait up!”

Posh have had no accapetable bids for star forward Siriki Dembele.