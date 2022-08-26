Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dashing forward Ephron Mason-Clark joined Posh from Barnet for an undisclosed six-figure fee on Friday and is available to play in Saturday’s League One game at Derby County.

The 23 year-old can expect a place on the substutites’ bench at best at Pride Park, but must have a great chance of starting next Tuesday’s (August 30) EFL Trophy game against Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"I’m pleased with what we have now,” McCann said when asked about the possibility of any more signings in the tramsfer window. “Ephron was our main target over the last there weeks. I like the attacking flexibility that he brings and I like the hunger he has to improve.

"He’s capable of making an impact straight away. I’m delighted to have him here.

“I now hope and pray we don’t lose anyone, but we have to be mindful of that possibility and be ready with a plan should it happen. There are clubs interested in a couple of our players.

"We’re all set for a good game tomorrow now. I have to make sure I pick the right team and use the right gameplan to face a very good Derby County team.

"They have recruited really well since the end of last season, signing some good quality and very experienced players like Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick.

"They are also a fantastically well supported club. There could be 30,000 there tomorrow and they are fans who stick with the club through thick and thin.

"They are a possession-based team who will try and pass their way through us so we have to concentrate really well and make sure our distances and discipline is spot on.

"It will be a very tough game and one that we will have to manage very well.”

McCann added there are no injury concerns apart from long-term absentees Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn so goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright and forward Joel Randall could return to the matchday squad.

Posh will be skippered by Jonson Clarke-Harris who makes his 100th appearance for the club just a week after passing 50 Posh goals and 100 Football League goals.

“They are great numbers,” McCann added. “To score so many goals so quickly for the club is a great effort and we must make sure we keep creating chances for him.