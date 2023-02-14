Peterborough United to use club record home defeat as fuel for a determined play-off push
Peterborough United will use the club record home defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers as fuel for a determined push for the League One play-offs.
Bolton’s 5-0 win at London Road on Saturday equalled a Posh club record set in 1985 (v Northampton) and matched in 1999 (v Rotherham).
But Posh are back in the saddle again at Fleetwood Town tonight when they will seek to close a six-point gap to the play-off places.
Ninth-placed Posh will also have an eye on other key games this evening including Accrington v Wycombe, Bolton v MK Dons, Exeter v Shrewsbury and Port Vale v Barnsley.
Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clarke said: "We’ve gone over the Bolton game and while everyone was obviously disappointed, we’ve moved on and we’re lucky there is another game in such close proximity.
"We didn’t dwell on Saturday’s game, but we will be using as fuel for Fleetwood and the for the rest of the season.
"We’re still excited about the business end of the season.
"On a personal level I just want to be as reliable as I possibly can.
"The manager has given me the confidence I need to get through games.
"Confidence is a big thing for me and I will carry on working on what I’m good at.
"It was difficult for me here at the start as it was a big step up, but I’m happy with how things have gone.
"I will keep working hard and keep looking after myself.”