Peterborough United to try and tie hot prospect to London Road

Peterborough United will hold contract talks with young centre-back Benjamin Arthur when he returns from international duty with England Under 18s.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
Benjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comBenjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Benjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Arthur currently has a scholar’s contract at London Road which protects the club from a repeat of the Adler Nascimento situation from two years ago when Crystal Palace took the striker from London Road for a nominal compensation fee.

Nascimento was still at school and shy of his 17th birthday when Palace poached him before Posh could tie him down. The Premier League club reportedly offered Nascimento a £250k signing on fee.

"Benjamin has a two year scholarship deal with us so we can’t lose him like we did with Nascimento,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “But we are planning to sit down with him and his parents when he returns from England duty to get him on an improved deal. ”We think he has a huge future in the game.”

Arthur is currently with England competing in the Lisbon Tournament in Portugal.

Most Popular

He played 30 minutes of a 3-2 win over Australia on Sunday after a 70-minute run-out in a 2-2 draw with Norway.

England play their final game against Portugal on Tuesday.

Related topics:EnglandLondon RoadCrystal PalacePremier League