Peterborough United to travel to Stamford Bridge in the Papa John's Trophy second round
Posh earned their place in the second round by finishing runners-up in Group D behind Stevenage.
By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh will face Chelsea Under 21s away in the EFL Trophy second round.
Posh beat the London sides academy 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in January 2019. Siriki Dembele, Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney scored the goals.
The tie will be played in the midweek between Bristol Rovers (November 19) and the potential FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury the following weekend.