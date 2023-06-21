Scenes from Cambridge United v Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The League One neighbours have been paired together in the group stages of the EFL Trophy.

League Two side Colchester United are also in the group with a fourth team added to the group in a draw involving the under 21 sides in the competition is made live on Sky Sports (11.30am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dates and venues for the ties will be released after that draw.

Posh will definitely be at home to the under 21 side. Their potential opponents are: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham or Spurs.

The Carabao Cup first round draw also takes place live on Sky Sports tomorrow (2.30pm) when Posh will be ball number 23.

Posh are in the Southern half of the draw and potential opponents include Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad