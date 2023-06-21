News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Peterborough United to tackle Cambridge United at least three times in the 2023-24 season

Peterborough United will have a third game with local rivals Cambridge United this season.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Scenes from Cambridge United v Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Scenes from Cambridge United v Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Scenes from Cambridge United v Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The League One neighbours have been paired together in the group stages of the EFL Trophy.

League Two side Colchester United are also in the group with a fourth team added to the group in a draw involving the under 21 sides in the competition is made live on Sky Sports (11.30am).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dates and venues for the ties will be released after that draw.

Posh will definitely be at home to the under 21 side. Their potential opponents are: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham or Spurs.

Most Popular

The Carabao Cup first round draw also takes place live on Sky Sports tomorrow (2.30pm) when Posh will be ball number 23.

Posh are in the Southern half of the draw and potential opponents include Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The League One fixtures are scheduled for release at 9am on Thursday.

Related topics:League OneLeague TwoArsenalBrightonAston Villa