Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom was beaten by an expertly-placed Conor Chaplin header at Ipswich Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 19 year-old Chelsea loanee has suffered a rough three games with spills costing goals at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and at home to Barnsley in League One. He also looked jittery in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at League One leaders Ipswich Town.

But potential replacement Harvey Cartwright is not expected to be ready for the weekend even though he is back in training with the Posh first-team following a thigh injury.

Cartwright is on a season-long loan from Hull City. He has started just one competitive match for Posh, a home EFL Trophy defeat at the hands of Stevenage.

"Harvey is almost ready,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He’s kicking 50-60 yards now, but Hull’s medical staff are being very careful with him. If Harvey was with them they’d probably say he was fit to play, but because he’s out on loan they don’t want to risk him until he’s 100 per cent ready.

"I get that. We don’t want to rush him and then see him ruled oiut for the season so the Boxing Day game is a more realistic target for him.

"I have no issues with Lucas playing anyway. Every young player hits dips and troughs and because he’s a goalkeeper his mistakes are amplified, but he is a top player and he will come good again.”

Posh have no other senior injury issues apart from long-tern absentee Ollie Norburn, a former Shrewsbury player, although defender Nathan Thompson is still wrestling with personal issues.

Posh Under 21s are playing a friendly at Spurs on Tuesday with the Londoners expected to field their senior players who didn’t travel to the World Cup.

