The accounts were signed off by the club on Thursday and were presented to Companies House today (Friday).

They had not appeared at 4pm because there is an end-of-the-month processing queue. Posh have confirmed they have a time stamp of acceptance.

Copies will soon be sent to shareholders with details of the AGM.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right).

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale has confirmed the profit declared will be £932,936 and that the club’s significant debt level has reduced.

Dr Neale said: “The club is delighted to have posted positive results with a net income of £932,936.

"Whilst we recognise that we benefited from increased revenues playing in the Championship it should also be noted that we experienced significantly higher costs playing at that level and elected not to sell players, therefore not significantly benefiting from profits on the disposal of player registrations as in prior years.

"As noted in the financial statements we made inroads into reducing our debt. Further, the club has reached a framework agreement with its major creditor and anticipates definitive agreements being executed in the near future.

"Overall, we are excited by what the future holds, both on and off the pitch.”

The club’s previous accounts for the year ending June 2021 showed a loss of just over £1 million.

Posh blamed Covid and staffing issues for requesting a three-month delay in filing the latest accounts.

Dr Neale said at the time: “Accounts were due on March 31st, however we asked for and have been granted a 3-month extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impact on staffing levels.