The mostly red, with blocks of green and yellow shirt, is one of the club’s most memorable designs and has become one of its most popular one with fans.

Nicknamed the Pizza shirt, due to its colours and design, it was worn by the club in away matches during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 campaigns.

Genuine shirts from the time, would be expected to sell for hundreds of pounds online but fans now have the chance to get their own versions after the club teamed up with The Terrace to reinvent the retro classic.

Joe Ward in the reinvented 'Pizza shirt' with Peter Boizot, former Pizza Express and Posh owner in the background. Photo: Joe Dent.

Pre-orders are now available for the shirt, which will cost £40, after the shirt’s return was announced at 12pm on Monday.

Joe Ward was used in the teaser of the announcement, with many speculating there would be a joint announcement with the new shirt and the fans' favourite signing a new contract, alas only the shirt will be announced for now.

Those who pre-order the shirt can expect to receive it in six weeks’ time, the club has confirmed.

Julia Rayner, Retail Manager of the Posh Club Shop said: “Fans have been calling out for us to re-introduce the ‘Pizza’ shirt for some time, and we’re delighted, thanks to our friends at The Terrace, to give our supporters the chance to get their hands on this iconic design once more.

"The Terrace have done a fantastic job recreating the original details which combined with their use of modern fabrics, give the shirt a new lease of life almost 30 years on.”

Carl Sewell, Director at The Terrace added: “It’s been such a pleasure working with the team behind the scenes at the club, they have been listening to the fan’s ideas and requests, before approaching us to re-invent the ever famous, pizza kit and bring it back to life.

"So much dedication from the club’s staff went into re-inventing the shirt and each element, all with the fans in mind and delivering something the fans will not only love to get their hands on but also, enjoy wearing too.”