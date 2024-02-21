Action from Wycombe v Posh last month. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Wycombe were lucky winners of their semi-final at League Two side Bradford City on Wednesday. The hosts dominated the game, but conceded the only goal of the game to a 91st-minute deflected shot from substitute Matt Butcher.

Posh have struggled against Wycombe in recent seasons and a depleted side lost 5-2 at Adams Park earlier this month. The teams drew 2-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium in October when the Chairboys were again the better team.

Sixth-placed Posh are 18 points and nine places above Wycombe in the League One table though.

Meanwhile Cambridge United have confirmed manager Neil Harris has left the club and re-joined Championship strugglers Millwall, just three days before they host Posh in a League One derby.

Harris only signed an 18-month contract at the Abbey Stadium. He started the season with League Two Gillingham, but was sacked in August. He has now managed in all three divisions of the EFL this season.