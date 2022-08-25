Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ward in action for Posh against Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27 year-old has started the current season on fire and leads the League One assist charts with four.

Ward is out of contract at the end of the current campaign which usually means he would automatically be placed on the transfer list unless he agrees to an extension.

MacAnthony insists he wants to keep Ward and will be offering him a new deal soon.

"If Joe stays fit he will be a sure thing for the League One team of the year,” MacAnthony said. “He is the assist king. The understanding he has with Jonson Clarke-Harris is telepathic.

"Joe is quick and strong and rinses full-backs when he’s on song. He can score goals as well as create them. He can play as a wing-back or a winger.

"He should be playing in the Championship, but that’s not me inviting attention for him as I want to keep him and I will be offering a new contract soon.”

Ward joined Posh from National League Woking in January, 2018 and only transfer-listed Idris Kanu of the club’s other senior players pre-dates him at London Road.

Ward is closing in on 200 Posh appearances. He is currently on 194 and he’s scored 17 goals.

Clarke-Harris and first-team Posh boss Grant McCann sang his praises after Saturday’s win over Lincoln City.