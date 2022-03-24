Peterborough United to introduce safe standing from next season

Safe standing will be introduced next season

The club is waiting for final SGSA approval and SAG certification, but they are confident rail seating will be in place in the Weston Homes London Road Terrace in time for the first home match of the 2022/23 season.

In the Sky Bet Championship, the club cannot retain the terrace in its current form, so plans have been in place to make the changes to the stand ahead of the new campaign. A number of clubs, including Shrewsbury Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have installed rail seating at their stadiums with Wolves the first Premier League club to do so.

As part of the club’s plans for the new stadium, the design for rail seating has incorporated the ability to move the seating to the new venue.

Posh are planning a number of mini Open Days in July once the seating is in place to allow fans to choose their spot/seat for the 2022-2023 campaign. Fans that have bought their season tickets by this time will be able to choose their preferred seat/spot based on when they bought their season ticket. That purchaser will then have first refusal to retain that seat year on year at renewal time.

Chief Executive David Paton said: “We have been in discussions with a company who specialise in rail seating and are really pleased that we are now at a point whereby we can confirm that this will be in place for the new season subject to approval from SGSA and SAG. We are in constant dialogue with them and are looking forward to completion of the project.