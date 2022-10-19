Posh Under 18s celebrate a goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

No date has yet been set for the tie which will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium, but it must be played by November 5.

Posh have hit a bit of form in the Professional Development Under 18 League. They made it three wins in a row with a 3-1 success at Crewe Alexandra last weekend and that’s five games unbeaten in all competitions.

Reuben Marshall opened the scoring for Posh in the 20th minute after following up when his penalty was saved.

Crewe equalised, but Ollie Rose and Tyler Winter both scored before the break to seal the win for Posh.

Posh boss Jamal Campbell-Ryce said: “That first-half was probably the best we’ve played all season.”

Posh Under 18s also won 1-0 in The David Joyce Northants Cup at Kettering Town on Tuesday thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Jonathan Toynton.

Posh Women are in FA Cup action on Sunday when hosting lower level Mansfield Town in the third qualifying round at Bourne Town FC (2pm).